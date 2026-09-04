Moab unveils new shuttle service ahead of busy Labor Day weekend

MOAB, Utah — Grand County never ceases to be a hot spot for folks trying to get away from the city and Labor Day weekend is no exception.

According to Grand County Commissioner Brian Martinez, the newly debuted shuttle would be able to take visitors to several popular spots across Arches National Park.

“It is going to be a busy weekend. It’s always a busy weekend on Labor Day," said Martinez. "I highly suggest people take the shuttle. You get to skip the line at the entrance station and there’s a separate entrance that the shuttle gets to go into. You don’t have to worry about parking.”

“It’s a pilot and we’re kind of getting things started off, but it visits two main destinations. Delicate Arch is one stop and then it also has to stop at the Windows, so it really caters to two different visitor types," says Martinez. "It’s going to be a way to relieve congestion in the park. Another way that we can love our parks and show them that we’re there to help them out and still be accessible.”

The two main destinations are Delicate Arch and The Windows; Martinez hopes the shuttle will relieve traffic congestion and keep the park accessible.

Access to the shuttle will be at the Moab Information Center or the south Maverick.

You can also hitch a ride from Emma Boulevard across from the rock shop or from the Lion’s Park Transit Hub.