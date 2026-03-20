No bull, Utah farmers have other concerns on top of gas, oil prices

HURRICANE, Utah — Gas and oil price hikes aren't the only things affecting Utah farms during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.



"Fertilizer!" laughed Stuart Stout at Red Angus Ranch.

Stout has farmed in Hurricane for generations, and he's now dealing with a new hit — the Iran War is blocking nearly 30% of fertilizer shipments, on top of rising fuel prices and an ongoing drought.



"I checked on fertilizer yesterday, and it's up about 5%, so it's not too bad yet, but it's heading there quick with the fuel prices going up so fast," he said.



The American Farm Bureau Federation says more than a fourth of U.S. fertilizer imports come through the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran is attacking ships trying to pass through.



Wade Smith supplies fertilizer in St. George and isn't worried.



"...if the concern is the Strait of Hormuz, a very small fraction of nitrogen that comes to the United States comes from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, or the UAE.," he said. "You might see a small disruption, but you're not going to see a shortage."

Cox won't rule out drought declaration if Utah's water woes intensify:

Drought declaration not ruled out if Utah's water woes intensify, Cox says



Smith said most purchase orders are placed two years out and stockpiled — leaving time to source components elsewhere. Stout spread his fertilizer early and won't need more until next year. But water and the heat are another story.



"We've had another dry, dry winter, and we're going to be rationing back. I'm sure by mid-summer we're going to be cutting streams back just because there won't be the water in the mountain. We just have not had the snowpack," he explained.



The area is seeing some of the hottest March temperatures ever recorded.

"The one thing I am concerned about is my spring grain crops will burn out quicker in the heat," he shared.



The grain crops included oats, barley and hay. But when it comes to fertilizer, Stout can turn to his own cows for a little help.



"I try to use them the best that I can," laughed Stout, "and they do a good job of what they do, and that's turning hay into fertilizer!"

