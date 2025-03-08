Police seeking information after attempted child abduction in Hildale

HILDALE, Utah — Police are requesting any information to help find a suspect related to an attempted child abduction in Hildale on Wednesday.

Hildale Police are looking for a 2010-2016 light metallic colored Chrysler Town & Country van or similar to the photo.

On March 5 officials received a report of the attempted child abduction at around 4:30 p.m. The child is safe and accounted for though the suspect is still at large.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CCHC PD at 928-875-9170 and reference case number 25HP0402 if you have any information that will assist in identifying the owner of this vehicle. An officer will return your call as soon as possible.

