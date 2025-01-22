Police warn of suspects on the run in 2 southern Utah towns

BLANDING, Utah — The sheriff's offices in San Juan County and Washington County warned residents of crime suspects who were on the run Tuesday night.

San Juan officials said a man and woman stole a car in Monticello and later fled on foot near Recapture Reservoir, along Highway 191 just north of Blanding. As a precaution, they asked the public to avoid the area and to not stop for hitchhikers in the area.

Meanwhile, in Washington County, police issued a "Shelter in place" alert in Hurricane. This was due to a suspect who also fled from officers on foot. He was described as a white man possibly wearing a black shirt. Anyone who sees anything suspicious was urged to call the sheriff's office.

It's not known at this time whether any of these suspects were armed.