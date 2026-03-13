‘Slow down’ police warn drivers after construction worker hit by car

ST. GEORGE, Utah — An incident in St. George on Wednesday, where a motorist hit a worker in a construction zone, is highlighting the need for drivers to be more aware in work and safety zones.

A construction worker was struck by a passing vehicle while working in a utility construction zone along Valley View Drive in St. George, according to police.

St. George Police Sgt. Jeremy Needles said the driver struck one of the cones marking the work zone before veering into the construction area.

"He struck one of the cones, went into the construction area, and struck one of the workers," Needles said.

The worker suffered only bumps and bruises and did not require hospitalization. Needles said the driver did not pass a sobriety test.

Despite the relatively minor injuries, Needles said the incident could have been much worse — and serves as a reminder for drivers to pay attention to posted signs and barriers in work and safety zones.

"Police, fire, EMS, tow truck drivers, roadside workers? Those lights are on for a reason," Needles said.

"Our drivers are so impatient to get nowhere, right? They're impatient to get home … whatever it is, slow down," Needles said.

The construction crew had been working to pour concrete around a manhole along Valley View Drive. The area was marked with barriers and a posted 25 mph speed limit sign at the time of the incident.

Kord Johnson, a St. George resident who lives near the work zone, said careless driving in the area is not new to him.

"I wouldn't say we have terrible drivers, but I think there is, you know, kind of some carelessness going, you know what I mean, sometimes," Johnson said.

"I used to ride an e-bike around, and honestly, I almost got hit so many times," Johnson said.

Following the incident, police increased their presence along Valley View Drive. Johnson said he noticed the difference the morning after.

"This morning I was taking my girlfriend to work down there and I saw four people pulled over," Johnson said.

When asked what he wants drivers to take away from incidents like this one, Needles had a simple answer.

"Respect," Needles said. "A little respect goes a long way."