Southern Utah officials requiring permits for canyon trips following several search and rescue missions

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah — The next time you want to go visit one of Utah's beautiful canyons, you might have to get government permission. The Garfield County Sheriff's Office has announced it will be requiring permits for several of southern Utah's most remote canyons. The change is effective immediately.

Hikers and canyoneers will before going out need to obtain a free permit, which is valid for 7 days from the date of issue, from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office to enter the following areas:



Sandthrax Canyon

Leprechaun Canyon

Trail Canyon

Witches Cauldron/ Trachyotomy Canyon

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says the change follows a significant increase in search and rescue operations in the North Wash Canyons. The Garfield County Commission recently passed an ordinance requiring the permits. Anyone in the canyons without a permit could be punished with a Class B misdemeanor.

“We’ve seen a noticeable rise in the number of search and rescue missions in these areas,” said Sheriff Eric Houston. “These are not casual hikes—they are highly technical, dangerous, and extremely remote. The permit system will help our SAR teams by providing critical information about who is in the canyons and when. It also serves as a tool to educate visitors about the serious risks involved.”

Another part of the permitting process will be requiring visitors to review safety guidelines and acknowledge the extreme technical nature of these routes. Visitors will have to confirm they understand the risks, including the possibility of tight passageways, steep drop-offs, cold or standing water, and long delays in rescue response due to the difficult access and limited communication.