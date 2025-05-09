Tour bus carrying 30+ Colorado students catches fire in San Juan County

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — A tour bus carrying dozens of students in San Juan County was completely destroyed after catching fire early Friday.

Dozens of students from the Denver area were able to escape the bus before it was engulfed in flames, and no one was injured.

Utah Highway Patrol said that before the bus caught fire near mile marker 101 on State Route 191, there was an indication of a mechanical issue, leading the driver to pull over and evacuate the students. Shortly after everyone safely left the bus, it caught fire.

Grand County Sheriff's Office Photo shows bus destroyed by fire in Grand County

The road was shut down for about an hour while fire personnel put out the fire.

The San Juan County School District dispatched a bus to transport the students to a nearby junior high school in Moab, while the tour bus company sent its own bus to pick them up.