Troopers say driver falling asleep caused rollover crash on Northbound I-15

PINTURA, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol say a semi-truck driver falling asleep caused a rollover crash in Southern Utah Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Exit 33 on Northbound I-15 and caused the exit to be closed.

Troopers tell FOX 13 News that the driver of a FedEx semi-truck fell asleep while pulling two trailers. The truck then sideswiped another semi and over-corrected causing the truck to roll.

Both of the trailers the driver was pulling rolled off of Exit 33's roadway and didn't impact traffic.

Utah Highway Patrol

The driver and co-driver of the FedEx truck were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say that they will be dragging the trailers through the fence along the roadway and picking them.