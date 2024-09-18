Troopers say driver falling asleep caused rollover crash on Northbound I-15

PINTURA, Utah — Utah Highway Patrol say a semi-truck driver falling asleep caused a rollover crash in Southern Utah Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Exit 33 on Northbound I-15 and caused the exit to be closed.
Troopers tell FOX 13 News that the driver of a FedEx semi-truck fell asleep while pulling two trailers. The truck then sideswiped another semi and over-corrected causing the truck to roll.
Both of the trailers the driver was pulling rolled off of Exit 33's roadway and didn't impact traffic.
The driver and co-driver of the FedEx truck were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials say that they will be dragging the trailers through the fence along the roadway and picking them.