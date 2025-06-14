Utah fire safety experts share tips for Father's Day weekend

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Fire safety experts in Southern Utah are urging residents to take precautions during Father's Day weekend, as many families plan barbecues and outdoor recreational activities.

"People are ready for fun, but they're not ready to be safe about it. And I'm all for having fun," said Steve Azevedo, inspection manager with Zion Fire and Security in St. George.

Azevedo, who holds numerous fire safety certifications, emphasized that safety doesn't mean sacrificing enjoyment.

With wildfire season in the air, here's how southern Utah is ready for the fight:

"I would say the more safe you are at doing whatever you want to do, the more we can do that in the future," Azevedo said.

For those planning backyard barbecues, Azevedo recommends keeping cooking appliances at least 10 to 15 feet away from any combustible surface area, whether using electric, gas, wood or charcoal grills.

He also stressed the importance of having proper fire extinguishers, particularly for those using recreational vehicles.

"This one's going to be the 10-pounder, so it has 10 pounds of chemical inside of it. So this is going to be for your ATVs, fifth wheels, motorhomes," Azevedo said.

Beyond backyard gatherings, highway travel presents another fire danger. According to the Utah Department of Forestry, sparks from dragging chains or blown tires have been the leading cause of wildfires in southern Utah over the past 10 years.

Morgan Tanner, a branch manager at Zion Fire and Security who also serves as a volunteer firefighter in Diamond Valley, offered advice for travelers.

"When you're outdoor recreating, you want to make sure your tire pressure is good because low pressure can lead to tire failure, which can lead to sparks, which can lead to wildland fires. The same with if you have a trailer, make sure your chains are tied up and not dragging," Tanner said.

For off-road enthusiasts, Tanner recommends avoiding driving over dry brush and ensuring ATVs and side-by-sides have properly installed spark arrestors.

Homeowners should also be mindful of how they store items around their property.

"One of the things that we see the most of that we'd like homeowners to address is the storage of their stuff. I'm plenty guilty of this. I have a lot of stuff at my house, but if we have too much that's stacked up, then fires can happen accidentally," Tanner said.

Azevedo emphasized that fire safety is about preserving the natural beauty of Southern Utah for everyone to enjoy.

"It's the peace of mind for myself and the safety of those around us. And because we love it here so much, we want to recreate. We need to be stewards of this beautiful land," Azevedo said.