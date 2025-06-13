Wildifre in Dixie National Forest grows to 1,900 acres, no structures threatened

DIXIE NATIONAL FOREST, Utah — A wildfire in Dixie National Forest has grown to 1,900 Friday afternoon. No structures are currently threatened.

The France Canyon Fire began southeast of Hatch on Thursday near Bubble Creek. While private land was threatened at the time, no actual structures were threatened.

With wildfire season in the air, here's how southern Utah is ready for the fight:

The areas of Dixie National Forest most impacted are Blubber Creek, Badger Creek, Proctor and Skunk Creek.

Officials said a Type 3 Incident Management Team arrived Friday to continue efforts to contain the wildfire.

FOX 13 News Courtesy U.S. Forest Service

