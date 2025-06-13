Worker seriously injured after being pinned under home in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A worker in southern Utah was seriously injured after a manufactured home lowered from its jacks and pinned him. The name of the pinned man hasn't been released.

St. George police tell FOX 13 News that they were called about the incident just after 3:00 p.m. Thursday. Crews were at the site setting up a manufactured home in the area of 800 West and 1200 North.

3 workers were under the home at the time the house shifted, pinning one of the workers. Investigators say one of the jacks holding the home may have lowered, but they don't know why at this time.

One of the workers, in his 20s, suffered minor injuries. The worker who was pinned, who was in his 50s, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The third worker, also in his 20s, wasn't injured.

The incident is under investigation. FOX 13 News has reached out to officials for updates on the victims and their current condition.