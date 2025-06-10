Zion National Park reopens the Emerald Pools Bridge following reconstruction

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Following two years of design, planning, and construction, the bridge that connects Zion Lodge to the Emerald Pools Trail system is once again open to visitors.

“Reopening this bridge restores a critical connection to one of Zion’s most iconic trail systems,” said Jeff Bradybaugh, Superintendent of Zion National Park. “We appreciate our visitors’ patience and support as we worked to ensure this structure can safely serve future generations.”

The project, led by National Park Service engineers and construction teams, involved lifting the historic bridge off its original foundation and relocating it around 100 feet upstream.

The bridge was closed in May 2023 after a nearby landslide destabilized the bridge's attachment to both its concrete abutments and the ground underneath. Park engineers say the bridge itself remained safe but determined it should be relocated, outside of the geologically active zone. Engineers say this will ensure that the bridge will stand the test of time.

New concrete abutments were built for the bridge to provide a stable, resilient base capable of withstanding Zion's dynamic environmental conditions, which include flash floods and landslides.

Visitors can now once again enjoy direct access from the Lodge area to the Emerald Pools trails, offering spectacular views and unique desert landscapes just steps away from the main canyon road.