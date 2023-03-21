Space debris ruled out as cause of Draper explosion but mystery remains

DRAPER, Utah — Police have ruled out space debris as the cause of an explosion that was heard over the weekend in Draper but they're still looking for further information from the public.

At around 1 a.m. on Saturday morning, residents were startled in their sleep by a loud "boom" that rang out across the Salt Lake and Utah Valleys.

Some thought the sound originated from nearby Camp Williams, Geneva Rock or Rocky Mountain Power.

After the explosion, a hiker reported indications "of a possible explosion in the area" and officials investigated using a helicopter and the Salt Lake County Bomb Squad.

Officials report the incident is being investigated as "human-caused" and although no safety threat was determined, the mystery remains, what caused the boom?

Now, police are asking residents who live in the neighborhoods near Steep Mountain Drive, Traverse Mountain and SunCrest areas of Draper and Lehi to review security camera footage that may have happened before or after the explosion.

If you discover anything that may be related to the case or you have any information contact the Draper Police Department at 801-840-4000 and reference Draper Police Case #23-6465.