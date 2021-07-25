Spanish Fork barn engulfed in flames started by fireworks

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A Spanish Fork hay barn was destroyed overnight after a fire started by fireworks engulfed the structure in flames.

The Utah County Fire Marshal tweeted out a photo of the fire early Sunday. It's not known where the fire was located or whether anyone was injured.

According to the social media post, the fire was in a restricted area that prohibited the lighting of fireworks.

"Fireworks. Just don't," the post read.

For over a month, fire officials, along with city and county leaders, have urged residents to hold off on setting off fireworks due to the state's dry conditions and fear of sparking wildfires.