Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Spanish Fork barn engulfed in flames started by fireworks

items.[0].image.alt
Utah County Fire Marshal
Barn Fire.jpg
Posted at 8:51 AM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 10:51:43-04

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A Spanish Fork hay barn was destroyed overnight after a fire started by fireworks engulfed the structure in flames.

The Utah County Fire Marshal tweeted out a photo of the fire early Sunday. It's not known where the fire was located or whether anyone was injured.

According to the social media post, the fire was in a restricted area that prohibited the lighting of fireworks.

"Fireworks. Just don't," the post read.

For over a month, fire officials, along with city and county leaders, have urged residents to hold off on setting off fireworks due to the state's dry conditions and fear of sparking wildfires.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere