Spanish Fork city employee hit by truck while inspecting water bed

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A Spanish Fork city employee was seriously injured Wednesday after being hit by a truck while inspecting a water bed as flooding concerns rise across northern Utah.

The Spanish Fork River Commission employee was monitoring the water bed along Powerhouse Road just after 9:30 a.m. when he was struck by a small Ford Ranger pickup truck.

According to the Utah County Sheriff's Office, the road where the employee was hit is tight and the man didn't check if the area was clear before he was struck.

The man suffered serious injuries to his head and legs, but was alert and talking to first responders when he was airlifted to the hospital. The driver of the truck was not injured and the sheriff's office does not believe charges will be brought due to it being an accident.

The accident comes as several areas of the state are experiencing flooding issues as the snow runoff gets underway following a record breaking winter season. Parts of Salt Lake City's East Bench and surrounding areas are under a River Flood Advisory.

