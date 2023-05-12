Spanish Fork street experiences second water main break within 1 week

SPANISH FORK, Utah — Exactly one week after a burst water pipe caused a massive sinkhole to open up on a street in Spanish Fork, another one occurred Friday and caused significant road damage in the same area.

Around 2 p.m., a contractor working on a "traffic project" punctured a secondary (irrigation) water line at the intersection of 800 East and Center Street. Spanish Fork City said thousands of gallons of pressurized water came up from under the road. Seven houses were flooded, and three others had "minor water damage."

Some residents were evacuated. Two families were fully displaced and are being helped by the American Red Cross.

800 East will remain closed all day between Center Street and 100 North. Center Street is limited to one open lane.

The city's public works department is working to have the water line back in service sometime Friday evening.

Last Friday afternoon, another water main broke on 800 East between 100 South and 100 North. That break was in a drinking water line, and officials said the two incidents were not connected.