Splash pads remain dry in Weber County as cities look to conserve water

ROY, Utah — As we inch closer to the official start of summer, residents in Weber County will have one less option to stay cool as the weather heats up.

Cities like Roy, Riverdale and South Ogden have all closed their splash pads down for the summer.

In a video last month on Facebook, South Ogden Mayor Russ Porter spoke about their decision to keep their splash pad closed.

"As a result of the water situation, the city will not be opening the splash pad, nor having the water features at the park turned on, sorry about that, not what we wanted to do, but feel like we have to do," Mayor Porter said.

Keanna Walker and her three boys live in North Ogden.

She says the splash pad there was also closed, so she came over to George E. Wahlen Park to find the same outcome.

"I thought for sure this one would be open," said Walker. "We all got swim stuff ready and towels and everything, but yeah it's all closed down."

Mary Johnson and her sister, Amy Arnold come to the park about once or twice week.

"I was pretty sad, kind of bummed because I thought it would be nice, because it's hot weather, it's super hot, there's not much shade, so they can get wet," said Johnson.

FOX 13 News spoke with Travis Flint, the Director of Parks and Recreation for Roy City. He says their closure is an effort to help conserve water.

He says their splash pad is activated by a button on a blue pole nearby. Flint says that the facilities can use upwards of 30,000 gallons of water every day.

Flint said they are taking a proactive approach and leading by example in their effort to reduce the amount of water being used.

While that impacts a way to stay cool for many during the warm summer months, parents, like Johnson are taking it in stride.

"It's kind of sad, but I'm happy they are closed so we can save water," said Johnson.

The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District 2022 Drought Response has asked for a 60 percent reduction in secondary water use and a 10 percent decrease in indoor culinary use.