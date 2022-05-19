Springville school offers grief counseling after student shot

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — Grief counselors are on hand at a Springville school the day after a student was shot in an apparent murder-suicide attempt.

The 17-year-old female Springville High School student and her ex-boyfriend were found shot inside a car at Hobble Creek Park on Wednesday. Police believe the 20-year-old man shot the girl before turning the gun on himself.

The ex-boyfriend died at the scene, while the teenager girl was taken to the hospital but is not expected to survive.

A crisis team was sent to the high school, according to a Nebo School District official. The team includes grief counselors who are available to meet with fellow students or teachers.

Officials also ask parents to help their children through the difficult period.

"We ask parents to take time to visit with their children during this difficult time," said Lana Hiskey with the district. "We will continue to have resources available, even after graduation, if at any time students and faculty members need them."

The student and her ex-boyfriend had allegedly broken up Tuesday, and police had been asked to run a welfare check on the girl on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, the man is believed to have threatened his ex-girlfriend.

The man's mother said her son had called to let her know that he would be at the park, which is where police found both the girl and man slumped over inside a vehicle.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and school community as we mourn alongside them," said Hiskey.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.