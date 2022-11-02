Springville student suspended for wearing white hood at school

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A student at Springville High School has been suspended after wearing what appeared to be a KKK costume on Halloween.

The Nebo School District says the student first came to school Monday wearing a white sheet "like a ghost," according to a statement. Later in the day, students reportedly saw the unidentified student pull out a white hood and put it on to take photos.

After being reported to school administrators, the student was suspended and disciplined.

"We are committed to keeping our schools safe and will continue to educate students on appropriate behavior at school and activities. If students feel concerned or anxious, please advise them to speak with their school counselor," the district said in a statement.

The suspension comes a day after law enforcement in southern Utah said they were investigating an incident Monday where teenagers walked around a Cedar City Walmart while in blackface and dressed in prison costumes.