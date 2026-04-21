Endangered Missing Person Advisory issued for 26-year-old St. George man

ST. GEORGE, Utah — An Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been issued for a St. George man who has only lived in Utah for a few weeks.

Limau Teoni was last seen overnight on the east side of the city.

The St. George Police Department said the 26-year-old Teoni has undiagnosed autism, can become paranoid and "behaves like a young child."

Teoni, who just recently moved to St. George, is 5'6" and weighs 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing either a black sweater or a maroon "Falcon Ridge" sweater, with a Tupac t-shirt and black jeans shorts.

Anyone with information on Teoni is asked to contact the St. George Police Department.