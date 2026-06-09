St. George mom arrested after small children found injured and allegedly abandoned

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 27-year-old mother from St. George is facing charges after police say her two children, ages 2 and 4, were found injured and allegedly abandoned at an apartment complex. Police say one of the children had a fractured vertebra and is in intensive care.

Olivia Miller, 27, was arrested on Sunday and faces charges of aggravated child abuse and child abandonment.

Court documents reveal that the investigation into Miller started on Saturday at around 6:30 p.m., when the father of the children showed up at the home they resided at in the 400 block of 1100 East in St. George.

The father, who explained that he had shared custody of the children with their mother, Miller, had shown up at the home after not hearing from them for an extended period of time. According to him, the last time he saw the children was on Monday, and on Wednesday, Miller had sent him a concerning message stating she was struggling and couldn't handle it anymore.

The father went to the home and found the children alone and with severe injuries to their faces and heads.

The home was allegedly a mess with food, blood, and feces strewn throughout. That's when the father called 9-1-1.

Paramedics spoke to the children, who stated their mother had hurt them. The eldest child also mentioned his mother told them she was "going to a new house."

Doctors at a local hospital found the eldest child had a fractured vertebra and severe swelling to the face and head, as well as contusions to the body. The youngest child also had severe swelling of the eyes and multiple contusions.

Neighbors told police that one morning, a few days before the children were found, they heard fighting and yelling coming from Miller's apartment. According to the witness, the yelling went on for hours before stopping mid-day and then resuming at around 7:00 p.m.

That neighbor recorded audio of the yelling and allowed the police to hear the recording.

An arrest warrant was issued for Miller, but a short time later, police discovered that she had been arrested on Wednesday. Detectives say that at the time of her arrest, she refused to identify herself and was mistakenly identified as Tashyra Wedington.

Officials are now working to update their arrest records for Miller.