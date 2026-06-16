Utah man faces terrorism charges less than 6 months after similar charges

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A 27-year-old man in St. George is facing terrorism and threat of violence charges after he allegedly threatened to "kill all the Mormon kids." The charges come less than 6 months after he received a suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to similar charges.

Kevin Benjamin McDermott was arrested on Sunday and is being held without bail.

Court documents in the latest case reveal that on June 9, officers were called to the Grayhawk Apartments after a staff member reported that McDermott had threatened her.

The woman had told McDermott that he couldn't drink alcoholic beverages at the complex's pool, after which he allegedly began insulting her and calling her names as she walked away.

After the staff member left, two other residents reported what followed after the woman walked away, claiming McDermott said, "I am going to go to a school and shoot/kill all the Mormon kids."

One of the resident witnesses said McDermott made his hand into the shape of a gun and mimicked sounds as if he was shooting at the staff member.

McDermott was arrested on June 14 and claimed to police that he didn't remember the incident.

On February 9, McDermott pleaded guilty to charges of threat of terrorism in addition to driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

In the earlier case, McDermott was arrested in December 2025 for driving under the influence, and while being taken into custody, made threats against the officers' children and threatened to blow them up.

McDermott was sentenced to up to fifteen years in the Utah State Prison, but that prison time was suspended if he completed 18 months of probation with the completion of a mental health program.