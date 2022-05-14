Stabbing in West Jordan leaves man in critical condition

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Detectives are currently investigating a stabbing that left one man in critical condition Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the West Jordan Police department, officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 6700 South block of Blue Flower Court around 8:45 a.m.

The victim, an adult male, was driven to an area hospital by a private vehicle. He's currently undergoing surgery and is listed in critical, but stable condition.

Officers were able to track the suspect, a 41 year old male, to his home a few blocks away and take him into custody.

The motive for the attack is unknown, and it's not known if the suspect and victim knew each other prior to the incident.