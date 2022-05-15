Watch
Stabbing on State Street leaves one man dead

A photo of the area where the stabbing took place released by Salt Lake City Police Department. It's nighttime. A police cruiser sits in the foreground. An intersection with vehicles is ahead of it next to an Arby's restaurant where a number of cars are parked.
Posted at 7:04 AM, May 15, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police are asking for the public's help as it investigates a stabbing that left one man dead Saturday night.

According to the official press release from the department, the investigation began shortly before 8:30 p.m., when dispatch received a report of a stabbing victim in the area of 1650 South State Street.

Officers immediately found the victim, a man, once on scene. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, where he later died from his injuries.

SLCPD homicide detectives and technicians with the SLCPD Crime Lab were later dispatched to investigate the scene.

The incident is currently under investigation. No arrests have been made at time of reporting.

Anyone with any photos, video, or information about the incident is asked to call SLCPD at 801-799-3000.

