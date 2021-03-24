Stage 1 Water Shortage Advisory declared for Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall declared a Stage 1 Water Shortage Advisory Wednesday.

The move was made as this year's anticipated flow of water from local creeks that help supply water is expected to be 43 to 61 percent of average.

According to city officials, soil moisture is exceptionally low, which is contributing to the "inefficient" spring runoff.

Stage 1 of the city's Five-State Water Shortage Contingency Plan is voluntary, used to send a message to residents to do their part to avoid shortages and be mindful of water use.

“We want to invite and encourage everyone in our City, as well as the other municipalities we serve, to look at ways to reduce their water use, increase their water use efficiency and eliminate any water waste,” said Mayor Mendenhall. “We can prevent any serious shortages for the rest of the year through conservation by planning and preparing now, today.”

Mendenhall asks residents and businesses to take the following actions to help conserve water:

Sign up for a free water check to help determine efficient watering levels for lawn and landscapes.

to help determine efficient watering levels for lawn and landscapes. Adjust automatic sprinkler controllers to reflect the season and weather, including shutting off during rainstorms.

Check sprinkler systems for broken or misaligned spray heads.

Check indoor faucets and fixtures for leaks and repair promptly.

and repair promptly. Take advantage of the City’s water-saving tips for a water-wise landscape and garden.

"We are asking residents, businesses, institutions, including City departments, to implement simple and cost-effective measures to conserve water," said Mendenhall.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department announced it will conduct "dry" fire hydrant inspections.