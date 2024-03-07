State agency requests investigation into Salt Lake City bar's anti-Zionist policy

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Attorney General's Office has been asked by a state agency to investigate a Salt Lake City bar that posted a "No Zionists Allowed" policy.

Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services notified the attorney general's office Wednesday, while at the same time it will also review its own legal options in regards to possible discrimination at Weathered Waves.

The cider bar posted its controversial policy to social media, claiming "Zionism is hate speech" and that ownership stands "firmly with the people of Gaza and humanity."

The policy has been widely condemned, with the Anti-Defamation League saying the bar's statement escalates hate.

"There's no doubt that people are pretending to not be antisemitic or anti-Jewish here by replacing the word Jewish with Zionist," explained Marc Levine, ADL Regional Director. "It's happening everywhere, it's kind of a code [for] we don't want Jews here."

In a statement, the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services acknowledged that it has received several comments from the public about the policy and that it takes the concerns seriously.

"The department notified the Utah Attorney General’s Office so they may conduct an investigation on whether the business is violating discrimination laws. At the same time, the department is reviewing its statutory obligations and legal options for responding to discrimination at DABS licensed establishments," the statement read.

Owner Michael Valentine told FOX 13 News that his bar is inclusive because "we don't allow hate speech."

The current status of the investigation is not known.