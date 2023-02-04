State wants Utah Lake islands lawsuit thrown out

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Attorney General's Office is asking a judge to throw out a lawsuit challenging the state's rejection of a controversial project to dredge Utah Lake and build islands with it.

Lake Restoration Solutions is suing the state over its decision to reject their permit application to dredge the lake and build islands with some of the sediment. The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands found the project was not constitutionally sound and "detrimental to the citizens of Utah." The company appealed, but Utah Department of Natural Resources director Joel Ferry upheld the state's decision.

In a court filing obtained by FOX 13 News, the state argues that Lake Restoration Solutions still has not exhausted its administrative appeals with Utah's Department of Natural Resources. They also ask for the lawsuit to be dismissed "because the Division acted consistently with its regulatory and statutory authority in cancelling the Application and the Department correctly confirmed the cancellation."

Lake Restoration Solutions has argued its multi-billion dollar project would help restore Utah Lake's environment to better health. The idea has faced public opposition. The state has argued that the land it manages under the lake (which is sovereign) should remain in public hands.