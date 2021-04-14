Watch
Storm brings light snow to parts of northern Utah Wednesday morning

Mike Jacobsen
Snow in Mountain Green, April 14, 2021<br/>
Snow in Mountain Green, April 14, 2021
Garden City Snow, April 14, 2021
Posted at 8:09 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 10:28:48-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Light snowfall blanketed parts of northern Utah Wednesday morning as a storm system also brought heavy wind to the region.

The National Weather Service reports the Ogden benches received a half-inch of snow, and about an inch of snowfall was reported in the Morgan and Duchesne areas.

FOX 13 viewers reported additional snowfall in Vernal, Mountain Green and Garden City.

