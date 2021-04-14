Road closures, restrictions in effect as windy weather continues in northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation reports multiple roads are either closed entirely or have travel restrictions in place as a high wind event continues Wednesday morning in northern Utah.

In Salt Lake County, westbound I-80 is closed at milepost 130 and traffic is being diverted off the freeway at the exit to I-215 E due to a crash that has blocked all lanes of travel.

In Box Elder County, westbound I-84 is closed at milepost 40 in Tremonton due to multiple crashes in the area.

Light vehicles and high-profile vehicles are prohibited from traveling on either direction of I-15 between 400 N in Bountiful to 200 N in Kaysville.

Light vehicles and high-profile vehicles are also prohibited on Legacy Parkway between 500 S in Bountiful and the U.S. 89 / I-15 junction in Farmington.

Wind gusts in excess of 80 mph were measured in Weber Canyon, and gusts of 60 to 70 mph are expected elsewhere.

According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts of up to 70 mph are expected in parts of Davis County and southern Weber County through 8 a.m.

Gusts of up to 65 mph were measured in Box Elder and Cache counties early Wednesday morning, and the NWS Salt Lake City office reports gusts of 60 mph could continue there through 8 a.m.

High wind warnings in Uinta County, Wyoming and the adjacent Bear River Valley have been canceled, as has a wind advisory in the Wasatch Back area.

Watch FOX 13 for updates on Wednesday's windy weather.