Student hate crime incident reported on U of U campus

SALT LAKE CITY — Two University of Utah students are being investigated after an alleged hate crime incident on campus.

WATCH: $10,000 reward offered for info on deadly Millcreek hit & run as community mourns tragic loss

University officials say the students shouted the N-word at a contractor making a delivery at a residence hall in September. The students are also accused of throwing sunflower seeds and coffee pods out of a window at the contractor.

The students were identified after the incident and University Police began an investigation this month after the contractor reported what had occurred.

In a statement, University President Taylor Randall condemned the alleged behavior of the students.

WATCH: Clearfield store clerk assaulted with bat during robbery

“Let me be clear, racist and hateful behavior on our campus is an offense to our entire community, particularly our communities of color. These actions will be called out for what they are—behaviors rooted in hate and racism," said Randall. "I will remain steadfast and vocal in our working with our leadership team to create a safe, welcoming and equitable campus that fosters values of respect, diversity, inclusivity and belonging. I encourage everyone on our campus to do the same.”

Anyone who sees an act or racism or bias on the university campus is urged to speak up and report the incident to police.