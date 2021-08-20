Student injured in Smithfield school bus accident involving truck

SMITHFIELD, Utah — A student was injured Friday after a Cache County school bus collided with a semi truck in Smithfield.

The student was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following the accident at 100 North Main Street.

School district officials say 28 Green Canyon High School students were on the bus, being driven to Newton. No other students were injured in the accident.

Students on the bus were picked up by their parents or transported by another bus.