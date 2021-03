PROVO, Utah — A 22-year-old student was killed in a traffic accident in Provo Tuesday.

Police said the unidentified student was leaving a Taco Bell parking lot at 400 North 900 East just before 4 p.m. when he was struck by a pickup truck.

The student died at the scene, while the truck driver suffered minor injuries.

Police do not believe impaired driving by either driver is suspected and an investigation is ongoing.