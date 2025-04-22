Students at Juan Diego, other Catholic schools mourn the loss of Pope Francis

DRAPER, Utah — Pope Francis passed away at the age of 88 on Monday, a day after one of the holiest days for Christians. His loss is being felt at local Catholic schools in Draper. Even young church members said he had a profound impact on the Catholic faith.

"I was very sad,” said William Conley, a senior at Juan Diego High School. “He’s the only Pope I’ve ever known."

At 2 p.m., Father Michael Augustine led students at the elementary, middle and high schools at Skaggs Catholic Center in a prayer and moment of silence from Saint John the Baptist Catholic Middle School.

"Almighty and Eternal God, hear our prayer for your humble servant, Pope Francis, whom you have called from this life to yourself. Grant him light, happiness and peace,” said Father Augustine.

"It kind of hit me hard the way that he has reacted to various social justice issues,” said Callie Fairbanks, a senior at Juan Diego. When asked what she will remember most, she said: “Just his care for all the people around him."

On Easter Sunday, the Pope made a special appearance, waving to crowds at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, after being hospitalized with double pneumonia for over a month earlier this year.

"I think it’s very special that he still got to celebrate Easter and that he was still out in the public,” said Conley. “But it did make this news come like a shock because it felt like, 'Oh, he’s doing better, seems like people will have him around for longer.'”

They're hoping whoever comes next can embody the values of Pope Francis and leave their own legacy.

"Even though we are in a period of mourning, also look forward to what’s next for the next chapter of the Catholic Church,” said Fairbanks.