West Valley City man arrested following SWAT response to domestic violence situation

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A 32-year-old West Valley City man is facing several charges following police having to respond with SWAT to a home in the city Thursday night.

Watch: FOX 13 News viewer video of domestic violence situation

According to police, Thursday night at around 11:10 p.m., they were called by a juvenile female reporting her brother, Hector Martinez, was intoxicated and had thrown a knife at their mother. Witnesses stated that Martinez also assaulted his father, causing a substantial injury to his face.

When officers arrived, they say Martinez retreated into the home and shut the door, refusing to come out despite numerous commands to do so.

Investigators were granted a search warrant for the residence and called in a SWAT team, which commenced a barricade operation. Ultimately, police stated that Martinez surrendered.

Hector Martinez faces charges of aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a minor, domestic violence assault, and domestic violence threats.