Suspect in deadly Tremonton police shooting sobs through first court appearance

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — With his head held down while wearing an orange jail jumpsuit, the man accused of shooting and killing two Tremonton police officers cried throughout his first court appearance on Friday.

Appearing virtually in Box Elder County District Court, Ryan Michael Bate heard the charges against him, including two counts of Aggravated Murder - Capital Offense, along with the state's intent to seek the death penalty against the 30-year-old.

Watch the full Ryan Michael Bate court appearance below:

Watch as Ryan Michael Bate makes first court appearance

For the first time since Sunday's incident, the public was able to see Bate, the man charged in the deaths of Sgt. Lee Sorensen and Ofc. Eric Estrada. When asked by Judge Spencer D. Walsh whether he would need court-appointed legal representation, Bate answered, through tears, "Yes, your honor."

Following the official request, attorneys Mary Corporan and Jonathan Nish were appointed to represent Bate.

Bate was denied bail and will remain behind bars in jail.

Judge Walsh also issued a pretrial protective order in which Bate is prohibited from having contact with anyone, outside his attorneys, unless he receives prior permission from family or other parties.

A preliminary hearing was set for Thursday, Oct. 30

Police responded to a Tremonton home on Sunday night after 911 calls were placed, only to be followed by hang-ups. At the home, Bate's wife told police that he had headbutted her and slammed her head into a door before choking and restraining her. She also said Bate threatened to kill her in front of their three children.

Community shows out to honor Tremonton officers killed in line of duty:

Community shows out to honor Tremonton officers killed in line of duty

Following the discussion with the officers, Bate opened fire with a high-powered rile, killing Sorensen and Estrada, while also wounding a Box Elder County Sheriff's Office deputy and his K-9.