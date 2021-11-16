Summit County man accused of brutally beating puppy with pool cue

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A Utah man has been arrested after video allegedly showed him beating a puppy with a pool cue.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 news, on Nov. 12 Mariana Daria gave police a video of her husband Daryl Zeller beating the animal on Aug. 21.

According to police, the video showed Daryl hitting their one month-old Belgian Malinois 'Storm' aggressively in the head. The video showed Daryl walking around a pool table, picking up a pool cue, and striking Storm aggressively in head. This strike caused Storm to scream out in pain and run away from Daryl. Police said the video showed Daryl chase Storm into a room and slam the door shut.

Police said the dog could be heard screaming in pain.

Daryl was positively identified by Mariana in the video as the man in the video.

He was facing a charge of Torture to a Companion Animal.