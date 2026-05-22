Park City Council may double salaries for the mayor and themselves

PARK CITY, Utah — Park City Council and mayor salaries could more than double for fiscal year 2027.

City staff is proposing the increases to put compensation packages in line with other elected officials in Summit County. The mayor’s salary would increase from more than $55,000 to almost $117,000. Councilor salaries would increase from nearly $29,000 to more than $58,000.

City Manager Adam Lenhard said outside of periodic cost-of-living adjustments, the elected officials haven’t had compensation package increases since fiscal year 2015. But the councilor and mayor jobs have become more demanding.

“Any current or previous elected official could speak to the demands of the position,” Lenhard said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” May 20. “I would say that those demands have increased over time. The mayor, in particular, is the chief executive officer of the city.”

The compensation packages for Park City elected officials, including healthcare premium increases, total almost $596,000.

The council will also consider bumping up city staff salaries. The increases are between 0% and 2% for cost-of-living adjustments and up to 4% for merit-based adjustments.

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