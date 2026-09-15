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'Police incident' forces closures of multiple Summit County roadways

'Police incident' forces closures of multiple Summit County roadways
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SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — An incident believed to involve a suspicious package in Summit County has forced numerous highways to shut down completely on Tuesday.

Watch live as UHP closes multiple highways in Summit County due to incident:

The Utah Highway Patrol said K-9 officers were en route to the area where they are possibly checking out suspicious material.

The following roads have been closed:

  • Northbound US-40 flyover to Westbound I-80 CLOSED
  • Westbound I-80 closed at MP 146
  • Eastbound I-80 closed at MP 146
  • Southbound US-40 closed at Silver Summit
  • Northbound US-40 closed at SR-248/Quinns

Drivers are being told to avoid the area until the scene is clear.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

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