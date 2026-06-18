Sundance is making Utah return with free summer screenings series

PARK CITY, Utah — Following its departure from the Beehive State last year, the Sundance Film Festival is preparing to make its return to Utah.

The organization announced the Sundance Film Festival: Local Lens program, offering free screenings for local Utahns on Thursday.

The screenings will take place on July 18 and 19 at the Library Center Theatre in Park City and the Utah Film Center in Salt Lake City. According to officials, the screenings will bring some of the festival's most celebrated films to residents before they are released to the general public.

The 2026 Local Lens lineup includes:

Union County — Directed by Adam Meeks

— Directed by Adam Meeks Take Me Home — Winner of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: U.S. Dramatic, by Liz Sargent

— Winner of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: U.S. Dramatic, by Liz Sargent The Lake — Recipient of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award: Impact for Change, by Abby Ellis

— Recipient of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award: Impact for Change, by Abby Ellis TheyDream — Winner of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival NEXT Special Jury Award for Creative Expression, by William David Caballero

Meet the Filmmakers

Several directors will attend in person, introduce their films, and participate in post-screening Q&A sessions. Scheduled guests include:

Adam Meeks, director and screenwriter of Union County

Liz Sargent, director and screenwriter of Take Me Home

Abby Ellis, director of The Lake

William David Caballero, director and screenwriter of TheyDream

A Celebration of Local Cinema Culture

Organizers say the goal is to share Sundance’s spirit with the wider community, giving locals a chance to experience festival-caliber films without the high cost of admission. “Local Lens” events are part of Sundance’s ongoing outreach to strengthen connections between filmmakers and audiences right here in Utah.

All screenings are free, but seating is limited and expected to fill quickly. Movie lovers are encouraged to check Sundance.org for full schedules and venue details.