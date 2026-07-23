Tombstones displaced, graves damaged as flooding impacts Wanship Cemetery

WANSHIP, Utah — Heavy rains that pummeled large portions of Utah this week have caused severe damage across the state, including the Wanship Cemetery, where dozens of tombstones that marked graves are now displaced.

The Wanship Info and Happenings Facebook page shared photos of the damage caused by channels of water that ran through several gravesites. The photos feature decades-old headstones strewn across the property.

Wanship Info and Happenings Photos show extent of flood damage at Wanship Cemetery

Jacqueline Bell, who manages the Facebook page, posted a letter she wrote to the Summit County Council requesting help repairing the cemetery damage.

"I was heartbroken by what I witnessed. Many graves have suffered significant erosion, with deep channels carved through burial sites by rushing water," she wrote.

Bell asked the council to install or improve the cemetery's drainage system and other infrastructure that could cause similar damage in the future.

Wanship Info and Happenings

"Our cemeteries are places of remembrance, respect, and peace," she said. "They deserve to be protected from preventable damage whenever possible."

FOX 13 News has reached out to Summit County to learn more about the damage and what, if anything, is being done to repair the site.