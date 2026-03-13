Two drivers arrested for DUI near Lambs Canyon following wrong-way crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Two drivers have been arrested and face driving under the influence charges after Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to a wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 on Thursday night.

According to troopers, at about 11:50 p.m., they received calls reporting a crash with injuries near mile marker 136 on the interstate. When officials arrived, they found one suspect vehicle near the off-ramp to Lambs Canyon.

The suspect was allegedly non-compliant with officers and had to be wrestled to the ground to be taken into custody.

During their investigation, troopers say they learned that the crash involved two vehicles and the other driver had driven the wrong-way a short distance from the site of the crash.

Both drivers were arrested for DUI charges. FOX 13 News is working to learn more about their identities.