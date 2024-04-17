Sundance leaving? Iconic Utah film festival considers allowing other cities to host

SALT LAKE CITY — The Sundance Film Festival is planning to open itself up for other cities to host, FOX 13 News has confirmed, setting the stage for the iconic international event to potentially move outside of Utah.

The Sundance Institute, which runs the festival, is intending to issue a "request for proposal" for other cities to play host. The current contract has the festival in Utah through 2026.

"We are in a unique moment for our Festival and our global film community, and with the contract up for renewal, this exploration allows us to responsibly consider how we best continue sustainably serving our community while maintaining the essence of the Festival experience,” said Eugene Hernandez, Director, Sundance Film Festival and Public Programming, in a statement released by the Sundance Institute. "We are looking forward to conversations that center supporting artists and serving audiences as part of our mission and work at Sundance Institute, and are motivated by our commitment to ensure that the Festival continues to thrive culturally, operationally, and financially as it has for four decades."

During its two-week run every January, the Sundance Film Festival draws independent filmmakers, celebrities and even politicians to Park City and Salt Lake City to see movies and art projects that range from the Hollywood-ready to the avant-garde.

The Sundance Film Festival will open up next month for other cities to bid for the event, but it does not necessarily mean that it is leaving. Indeed, Utah would hold an incumbent advantage having hosted the event for more than 40 years. A decision by the festival on its future will be made at the end of this year or early 2025.

The Sundance Film Festival has been in Utah ever since it was founded in 1981 by the actor Robert Redford (taking over what was then known as the Utah/U.S. Film Festival).

"When the Sundance Film Festival first came to Park City in 1985, it was buoyed by a tight knit and passionate group of individuals who worked together to provide a voice for independent storytellers that became impactful beyond anyone’s imagination. The same could be said about Park City; 40 years ago, we were just starting to realize what this place could become. As Sundance grew, so did we — into a world-class mountain town that welcomes the world year-round," Park City Mayor Nann Worel said in a statement to FOX 13 News.

"We appreciate our partnership with Sundance, and we want the Festival to remain here for another 40 years. We will not be alone in the effort to ensure that Utah remains host to diverse new voices from around the globe. With gratitude to the thousands of volunteers, our dedicated workforce, our residents, and the passion of our visitor and resident film lovers — we will work collaboratively with all our state and local partners on next steps."

For Park City, Sundance is an economic engine. The ski resort town of 8,500 swells to more than 80,000 during the festival with people dining, skiing and partying in the community. But it also offers an opportunity to market Utah's movie and TV production industry to the world. Even the Utah State Legislature regularly appropriates money to the Sundance Institute citing its economic and cultural impact to the state.

This year, it gave Sundance $1.3 million in taxpayer funds.

In a statement to FOX 13 News, Governor Spencer Cox expressed optimism the festival would stay.

"For 40 years, the Sundance Film Festival has called Utah home, and thousands of Utahns have volunteered during the festival and welcomed the world. Our hardworking and caring people, stunning landscapes and an economy that is second-to-none have kept people and organizations coming back to Utah including the International Olympic Committee, Outdoor Retailers and corporations too numerous to count," he said. "The Beehive State has never been stronger and we’re excited to remind the Sundance Film Festival of all that Utah has to offer."

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson immediately committed to working to keep the festival in Utah.

"For 40 years, the Sundance Film Festival has been a cultural and entertainment treasure in Utah. The festival reflects Utahn Robert Redford’s vision that the voices of film artists have a place in Utah and throughout the world. Salt Lake County is committed to partnering with Sundance, other governments, and the broader community to ensure that the festival remains an asset in Utah for decades to come," she said.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story.