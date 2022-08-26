Surgery to replace skull on Easton Oliverson 'went perfectly'

DANVILLE, Penn. — Surgery to repair the fractured skull cap of Utah little leaguer Easton Oliverson "went perfectly" Friday, according to family.

Easton underwent the operation nearly two weeks after he fell off his bunk bed inside the dormitory he and his teammates were staying in at the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania.

"This sweet boy is out of surgery. We couldn’t be any more thrilled to let everyone know that his surgery went perfect. The doctors are very happy with the outcome, and we are so grateful," the family posted to the Facebook page providing updates on the 12-year-old.

The Oliverson family had said earlier that Easton's quick recovery from the injury allowed him to undergo the operation way sooner than expected.

Easton will spend a night in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the Pennsylvania hospital he's been treated in since the injury.

It's expected that Oliverson will be flown to Salt Lake City next week to continue his recovery at Primary Children's Hospital. It's not known how long he'll stay in northern Utah before being allowed to return home to the St. George area.

Following the Snow Canyon team's appearance in the Little League World Series, Jace and Brogan Oliverson, Easton's father and brother, returned home with the rest of the club earlier this week. After arriving, Jace Facetimed with his son so he could be part of the homecoming.