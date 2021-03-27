Suspect arrested for fatal Hurricane hit-and-run

HURRICANE, Utah — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident in Hurricane earlier this week.

William J. Hendrickson (age not provided) was arrested Friday on charges of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, a 22-year-old Hurricane man was hit by a vehicle at about 500 N. State Street. Police said the suspect did not stop or return to the scene, but instead continued to drive southbound on State Street.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Hurricane Police say they were able to identify Hendrickson and the vehicle he was driving thanks to security camera footage from a nearby business. Based on witness accounts, police initially thought it was a pickup truck or SUV that hit the man, but they later determined it was a Honda Odyssey minivan.

Police said they interviewed Hendrickson with his attorney present, and he admitted to driving an Odyssey that evening. He said he had hit something in the road, but he thought it was debris.