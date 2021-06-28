Suspect in custody after leading chase through Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A man was taken into custody Monday after leading police on a winding chase through Salt Lake County.

Salt Lake City police said the suspect was wanted, but did not provide any further information.

READ: Motorcyclist busted going 145 mph in Orem

The chase traveled through parts of Salt Lake City, West Valley City, and Taylorsville before ending in Murray.

The suspect hit another vehicle while going through the intersection of Redwood Road and 4700 South. Officials also said some police vehicles were damaged in the chase.