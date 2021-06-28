Watch
Motorcyclist busted going 145 mph in Orem

Posted at 9:43 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 11:43:40-04

OREM, Utah — Just days after the Utah Highway Patrol announced it would be cracking down on reckless drivers, a trooper busted a motorcyclist going 145 miles per hour in Orem.

Major Jeff Nigbur tweeted a photo of the violation Sunday, showing the rider was caught traveling at more than double the posted 70 mph speed limit.

From the photo, it appears the unidentified motorcyclist was cited for speeding and operating the motorcycle without a license.

On Thursday, UHP officials announced it would have zero tolerance in enforcement they had seen a huge increase in the number of people they stop driving in excess of 100 mph.

Later in the week, several troopers were involved in a chase involving multiple motorcyclists traveling at speeds up to 150 mph in Salt Lake and Summit counties. One of the riders was arrested, but the others are still at-large and the UHP is looking for tips in identifying the remaining suspects.

