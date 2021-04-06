Watch
Ogden PD identifies man who fatally shot his ex-girlfriend, then himself

Vanessa Diaz | FOX 13
Ogden Police at the scene of a standoff with a murder suspect on Saturday, April 3, 2021
Posted at 1:46 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 15:53:09-04

OGDEN, Utah — A man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself Saturday has died, Ogden Police said Tuesday afternoon.

Police said 34-year-old Seth Gibson confronted 41-year-old Mindee Lavell Elmore, in the parking lot of a Smith's grocery store at 1485 Harrison Blvd. Saturday afternoon.

Gibson shot and killed Ellmore then fled the area, police say.

Gibson was later located in a front yard a few miles away on the 900 block of Maple Street. Neither police nor the residents of that home knew why he went there.

According to police, Gibson was armed with a handgun and refused officers' commands to surrender, and a SWAT team was called in. Nearby residents were evacuated from their homes.

Gibson shot himself after an hours-long negotiation with police. He was given immediate medical aid and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

According to Ogden PD, the investigation is ongoing and no further details are available.

