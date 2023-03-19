Suspect killed, officer wounded in early morning Springville shootout

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — One man was killed after opening fire on Springville police officers who were checking on a driver involved in a traffic accident early Sunday.

Police originally responded to the area of 1500 West 150 North just at around 5 a.m. after reports of shots being fired. The caller told dispatch that they didn;t see anything, but the shots sounded like semi-automatic rapid fire. A second caller also claimed to hear eight-to-ten rapid fire shots.

While searching the area for a possible shooter, an officer came up on a traffic accident at 1200 West 1000 South. When the officer exited his vehicle to check on the driver or others involved in the accident, a man opened fire, starting an exchange with the first officer and another that arrived shortly afterwards.

During the shootout, one of the officers was shot and sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his leg. They were transported via ambulance to the hospital.

The unidentified suspect was also shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers from the Utah County Sheriff's Office, Spanish Fork and Mapleton Police Departments also assisted during the incident