Suspected drunk driver slams into teenage girls in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah — Two teenage girls were hit by a suspected drunk driver while using a crosswalk in Hurricane early Wednesday.

READ: 8-year-old dies from injuries suffered in Wisconsin Christmas parade tragedy

Police say the teens were crossing State Street at 300 West just before 10 a.m. when they were hit by a pickup truck.

One of the girls was transported to St. George Regional Hospital in serious condition, while the other girl suffered only minor injuries.

The driver of the truck was arrested and faces two counts of felony DUI, failure to yield to a pedestrian, driving with a revoked license and a window tint violation.

READ: Suspect claims not to remember stabbing man on UTA train

Authorities impounded the truck at the scene as the investigation into the accident continues.