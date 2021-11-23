Suspect claims not to remember stabbing man on UTA train

SALT LAKE CITY — A suspect arrested Tuesday for allegedly stabbing another man on a UTA train claims he does not remember the incident.

Derrick Willis Chee, 41, was taken into custody after he was located near 55 West 900 South.

Police said a man, later identified as Chee, stabbed another rider as he was exiting a southbound FrontRunner train at the North Temple Station on Saturday. The suspect was caught on video walking out of the station and onto North Temple.

During an interview with detectives, Chee said he was schizophrenic and on medication, but admitted to riding the train from Ogden to Salt Lake City on Saturday. Chee remembered talking to the victim, but that he had no issue with the man and did recall stabbing him.

Chee also claimed to not have a knife.

The stabbing victim remains in the ICU after having undergone surgery on his stomach cavity.

Chee faces one charge of aggravated assault.